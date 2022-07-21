Spheroid Universe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $243,533.00 (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $243,533.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00392873 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015438 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00159125 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
