Spheroid Universe Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. Spheroid Universe has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $242,173.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004384 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00394012 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001560 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001801 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Coin Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,123,052,048 coins and its circulating supply is 123,052,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
