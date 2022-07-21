srnArt Gallery (SACT) Trading 0.4% Lower This Week

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $67,659.61 and approximately $192.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00392705 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015404 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001740 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00032636 BTC.
About srnArt Gallery
srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.
Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery
