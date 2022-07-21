Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF) Research Coverage Started at Barrington Research

Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Stack Capital Group (OTC:STCGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Stack Capital Group Inc operates as an investment holding company. It invests in equity, debt, and/or other securities of growth-to-late-stage private businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
