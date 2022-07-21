StaFi Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. StaFi has a market cap of $23.62 million and $2.05 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StaFi has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00018909 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.70 or 0.00241874 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00007752 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000171 BTC.

StaFi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi. StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

