Starry Group (NYSE:STRY) Shares Gap Down to $3.52

Shares of Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.37. Starry Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 4,379 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STRY shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Starry Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Starry Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starry Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Starry Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Starry Group ( NYSE:STRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starry Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,567.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Starry Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Starry Group Company Profile

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

