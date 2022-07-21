Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB) Short Interest Update

Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Statera Biopharma Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Statera Biopharma stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. Statera Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Statera Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Statera Biopharma by 335.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131,855 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Statera Biopharma by 409.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 157,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126,715 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Statera Biopharma by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Statera Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers.

