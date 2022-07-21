Status Price Up 5% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $107.04 million and $4.99 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Status

Status is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

