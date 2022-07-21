Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Steel Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $122,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth $153,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,405,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,211,000 after acquiring an additional 268,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Steel Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Steel Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Steel Partners stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,043. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a market capitalization of $869.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $405.75 million during the quarter.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

