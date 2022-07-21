Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

Steppe Gold (OTCMKTS:STPGF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.10 to C$3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Steppe Gold Stock Performance
STPGF stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03. Steppe Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
Steppe Gold Company Profile
