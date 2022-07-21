Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on STER. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sterling Check from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on Sterling Check from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Sterling Check Price Performance

STER stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Sterling Check has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Check

Sterling Check ( NASDAQ:STER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.05 million. Sterling Check’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Check news, Director L Frederick Sutherland acquired 43,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $658,099.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 312,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,099.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sterling Check by 18.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Check during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Further Reading

