Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 73,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,730,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $860,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AHH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.17). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 283.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

