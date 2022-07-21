Sterneck Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 708.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 567,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,144,302 shares of company stock worth $9,289,089.

LILAK traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,428. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

LILAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

