Sterneck Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 497.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,106 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,723,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,647,000 after acquiring an additional 476,558 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 60.3% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 35,646 shares during the period.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KWEB traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.64. 419,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,344,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $61.39.

