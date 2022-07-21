Sterneck Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,784 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

PPT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,006. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%.

(Get Rating)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.