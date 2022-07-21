Sterneck Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UBER traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The stock had a trading volume of 402,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,796,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

