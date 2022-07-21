Sterneck Capital Management LLC Sells 1,548 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,745 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 1.1% of Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.42. The stock had a trading volume of 195,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,755,955. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

