Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a $155.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.02.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $113.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.14.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

