Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $75.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BAX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BAX opened at $65.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.83.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after buying an additional 1,579,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $746,523,000 after buying an additional 540,182 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Baxter International by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $21,482,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 429.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 239,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 194,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

