Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target to $47.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Pentair from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pentair from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Pentair Price Performance

NYSE PNR opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. Pentair has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $999.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pentair by 280.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,795,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

