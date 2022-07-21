Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $120.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $142.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.73.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of 104.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $165.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 84.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.