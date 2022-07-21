Stifel Nicolaus Trims Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Target Price to $267.00

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VMI. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.80.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $237.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.14. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total transaction of $4,363,601.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

