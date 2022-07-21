Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.
Stockland Price Performance
STKAF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Stockland has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.35.
Stockland Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stockland (STKAF)
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.