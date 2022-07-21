Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 737,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.8 days.

Stockland Price Performance

STKAF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. Stockland has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $3.35.

Stockland Company Profile

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups – owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

