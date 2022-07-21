StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTBC. TheStreet cut CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareCloud currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareCloud

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareCloud will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareCloud in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CareCloud by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CareCloud by 13.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CareCloud during the first quarter worth $137,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

