StockNews.com Lowers Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) to Sell

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on REXR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE REXR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,274. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $55.84 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.