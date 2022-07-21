Strategic Equity Management Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 2.56% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
GNMA stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.
iShares GNMA Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA)
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
- Are General Electric’s Downgrades A Warning Sign Or A Buying Opportunity?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.