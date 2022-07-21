Strategic Equity Management Has $9.15 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 200.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,011 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned 2.56% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 441.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

GNMA stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

