Strategic Equity Management Sells 26,604 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Strategic Equity Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,604 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises 15.5% of Strategic Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Equity Management owned about 4.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $43,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,191.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of IWL stock opened at $94.04 on Thursday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $115.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.94.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

