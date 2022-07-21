Strike Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.60 Million (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Strike has a market capitalization of $63.25 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $19.38 or 0.00084357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.33 or 0.00427913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00161212 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,262,820 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance.

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

