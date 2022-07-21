Suku Price Reaches $0.0966 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Suku has a market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $8.48 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0966 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Suku has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,489,077 coins. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

