Sumokoin (SUMO) Market Capitalization Tops $909,737.19

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 21st. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $909,737.19 and approximately $4,858.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.90 or 0.00655277 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000363 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 56.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

SUMO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 53,093,562 coins and its circulating supply is 46,393,562 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

