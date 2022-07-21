Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.08. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 52.12%. The business had revenue of $65.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

