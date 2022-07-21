Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading 15.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) traded up 15.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $97.00. The stock traded as high as $54.19 and last traded at $52.70. 11,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 412,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,983.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 936,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,166,000 after buying an additional 185,842 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.