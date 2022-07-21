SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in June

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

