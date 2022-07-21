SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP) Short Interest Up 25.5% in June

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
SVB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVBP)
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Put Steel In Your Portfolio With Steel Dynamics
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
- Is Netflix Still A Buy After Losing 1 Million Subscribers?
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.