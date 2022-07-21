Swap 1-Day Volume Reaches $24.00 (XWP)

Swap (XWP) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Swap has traded 85.3% higher against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Swap has a market cap of $113,952.04 and approximately $24.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00385802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00015675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001714 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 15,513,854 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Swap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

