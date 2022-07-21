Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Synchrony Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

SYF opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,441,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 720,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

