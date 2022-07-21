Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 5,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 448,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Taboola.com from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Taboola.com from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taboola.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $695.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $354.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.93 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBLA. Evergreen Venture Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $188,862,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 4,202.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,064,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946,933 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 171.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,912,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,366 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the fourth quarter worth $16,494,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,063,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Further Reading

