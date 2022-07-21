Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.94.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALO. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday.

Talos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.30. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $413.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.21 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $224,554.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,487,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,724,841.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,607,295.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 11,800 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $224,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,487,380 shares in the company, valued at $294,724,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,305,342 shares of company stock valued at $27,747,727 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Talos Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

