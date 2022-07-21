TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 344.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRP opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRP. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

