TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $17.38 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCRR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.28 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $126.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,584.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

