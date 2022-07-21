TD Securities Cuts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 66.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.91.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,717. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.10. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.84 and a 12-month high of C$12.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.93.

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$274.21 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

