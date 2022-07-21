Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Stock Position Lifted by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,725 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.26% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tejon Ranch by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its position in Tejon Ranch by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 15,131 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. 63.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Tejon Ranch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.57. Tejon Ranch Co. has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $21.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.18. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tejon Ranch Profile

(Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.