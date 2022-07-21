Tellor (TRB) Price Reaches $15.40 on Top Exchanges

Tellor (TRB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last week, Tellor has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $26.24 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for about $15.40 or 0.00068005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,652.80 or 1.00022328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.