TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.86 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,542,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 181,331 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 50,847 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 1,497,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after buying an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after buying an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

