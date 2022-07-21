Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0-19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.36 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.
THC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,757. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
