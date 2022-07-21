Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.80-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.0-19.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.14-1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.27.

THC stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,757. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

