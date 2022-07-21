Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Lowered to $850.00 at Berenberg Bank

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $865.82.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $742.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $708.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $860.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $769.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

