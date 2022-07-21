Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Raised to $733.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $700.00 to $733.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.28% from the company’s previous close.

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $860.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $742.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $708.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $860.44.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

