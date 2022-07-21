Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $65.85 billion and approximately $66.14 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00389664 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001559 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00015678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001767 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032346 BTC.
Tether Coin Profile
Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 68,166,976,393 coins and its circulating supply is 65,846,277,711 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
