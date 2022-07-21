The Central and Eastern Europe Fund (NYSE:CEE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.17

Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and traded as high as $10.45. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 46,284 shares changing hands.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.16.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.2% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.