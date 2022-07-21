The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stake Boosted by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $146.50. 12,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,810. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day moving average is $147.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 125.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Further Reading

