The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€182.00” Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($183.84) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIR. Barclays set a €155.00 ($156.57) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($143.43) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($146.46) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €139.00 ($140.40) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Airbus Trading Down 1.1 %

EPA:AIR opened at €104.66 ($105.72) on Monday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($68.97) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($100.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.72.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

